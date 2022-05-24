Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.05% of York Water worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in York Water by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in York Water by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

YORW opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $571.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 30.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,884 shares of company stock valued at $119,069. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

