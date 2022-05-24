Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,736,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 239,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $423.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.05 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.94 and its 200 day moving average is $459.80. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.