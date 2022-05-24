Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 19,400 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FMC worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,358,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,961. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.