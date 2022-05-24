Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $5.80 Million Investment in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 553,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mirion Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,253,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,628,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $17,267,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MIR opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

MIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Mirion Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.