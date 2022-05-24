Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in STERIS by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,608 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Shares of STE stock opened at $227.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. STERIS plc has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.