Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

