Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $189.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average of $189.07. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.35 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

American National Group ( NASDAQ:ANAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $3,976,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

