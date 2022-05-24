Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 22,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

