Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CLSA cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,711. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. Futu has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $181.44.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Futu will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.