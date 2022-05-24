Fundsmith LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fundsmith LLP reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 3.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.55% of NIKE worth $1,459,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,522. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

