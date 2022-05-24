Frontier Reaches Market Cap of $23.27 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $23.27 million and $4.60 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,956,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

