Frax Share Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $116.92 million and $31.74 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $7.21 or 0.00024636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 268.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,900.38 or 0.85045252 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00512939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034256 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,675.12 or 1.45753478 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.