Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 0.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Fortinet worth $228,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.67 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,808 shares of company stock worth $2,313,480 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

