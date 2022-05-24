Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.84. 25,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.06 and its 200-day moving average is $282.25. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

