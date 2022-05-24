Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 227,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,675,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,457,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,927,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. 1,628,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,246. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.