Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 85,568 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,568 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KWEB traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. 38,788,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,332,277. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

