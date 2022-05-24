Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.67. 4,787,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,104,265. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.66 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.