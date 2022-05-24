Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Stoke Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skorpios Trust acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $346,504,000. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,646,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,438,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 199,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,262. The firm has a market cap of $486.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

