Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 45,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 221,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,219. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

