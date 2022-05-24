Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 35.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $350.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.72 and a 200-day moving average of $414.51. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.20 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

