Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.30. 1,871,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,492. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.