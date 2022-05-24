Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lowered by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,459 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,241 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

