Forager Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,384,632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,739,000. Willdan Group accounts for about 23.7% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Willdan Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Willdan Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Willdan Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $712,272.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. 30,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $353.92 million, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.26 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

