Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 24,000 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 17,430 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $86,975.70.

On Monday, May 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $138,992.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00.

NYSE FPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. 163,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $719.81 million, a P/E ratio of -243.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the first quarter worth $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Five Point by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Five Point during the first quarter worth $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Five Point by 215.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

