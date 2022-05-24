First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

FHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 482,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.