First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 892,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,353,065.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

