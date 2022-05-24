FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 153 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

DHI opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.