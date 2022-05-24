FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New $537,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

