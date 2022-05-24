FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $957,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95.

