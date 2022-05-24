FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $686,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,535,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 185,628 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 441,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,988,000 after purchasing an additional 176,028 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after buying an additional 164,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $172.10 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

