FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $407,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Centene were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Centene by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 94.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,063,000 after buying an additional 118,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene stock opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

