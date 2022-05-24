FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,458 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

