FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

