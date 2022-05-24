FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

GLW opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

