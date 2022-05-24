Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Hits $1.27 on Exchanges

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,471.48 or 0.32250827 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00504151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,688.07 or 1.45354821 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

