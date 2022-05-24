Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

