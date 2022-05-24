Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) to post sales of $435.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $434.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.20 million. Express reported sales of $345.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Express by 151.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 640.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 192,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,062. Express has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

