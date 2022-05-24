Exeedme Price Up 2.8% This Week (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $741,297.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,070.76 or 0.68647382 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00504998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $43,618.46 or 1.49186806 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars.

