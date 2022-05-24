Eventide Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,160 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $44,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,294,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,793,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after buying an additional 658,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 440,430 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

SHLS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 1,805,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,523. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 297.80 and a beta of 2.76. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

