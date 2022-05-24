Eventide Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in KLA by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC traded down $11.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.09. 1,307,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.80. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.