Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.
NYSE WMB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 7,717,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,261,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
