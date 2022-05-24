Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 7,717,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,261,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.