Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.85% of Sutro Biopharma worth $40,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 483,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 55,924 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $208.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

