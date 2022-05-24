Eventide Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of YETI worth $66,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 2,869,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,018. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

