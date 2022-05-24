Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESEA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Euroseas stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.20. 286,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,879. The company has a market cap of $220.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Euroseas by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 238,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Euroseas by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

