ETHA Lend Hits Market Capitalization of $142,583.66 (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $142,583.66 and $58,988.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ETHA Lend

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

