Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.13 Million

Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will post $70.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.62 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $57.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $286.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $307.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $336.25 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $382.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.90. 640,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,070. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

