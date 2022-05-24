ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.
A number of research firms recently commented on ESAB. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.
ESAB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 437,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,512. ESAB has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $58.08.
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
