ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESAB. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 437,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,512. ESAB has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

About ESAB (Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.