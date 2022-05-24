Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,586 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,087. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $96.76 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.90.

