Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $2.10 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.70. The stock had a trading volume of 439,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,245. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $354.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $155.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

