Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.38. 281,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.